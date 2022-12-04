"He’s gonna wrestle Cody [Rhodes] at WM 40" - Wrestling fans erupt at the possibility of WWE legend returning after 4-year hiatus

Fans have erupted at the possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes against WWE legend Dustin Rhodes at WrestleMania.
Dustin Rhodes was last seen in WWE in 2018. His final match came at the Greatest Royal Rumble when he was part of the 50-man match in Saudi Arabia. His last singles match ended in a loss against Matt Hardy on Monday Night Raw.
The Natural then joined AEW and had a historic match against Cody Rhodes at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. They re-united the Rhodes Brothers to take on the Young Bucks. They took on the Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite in January 2020 in what was the last time the brothers shared a ring.
Their last match as a tag team in WWE came against Curtis Axel and Ryback, which they lost at the Payback 2014 pay-per-view. Dustin Rhodes recently announced that 2023 would be his final year as a wrestler. Fans seemed receptive towards the idea of one final match between the Rhodes Brothers at the Grandest Stage of them All.
Kevin Owens spoke to Cody Rhodes before stepping into WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Kevin Owens was part of the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes, including Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. However, they lost against the Bloodline.
On an episode of After The Bell, Kevin Owens spoke about using Survivor Series as an opportunity to pay a tribute to Dusty Rhodes. He also got clearance from Cody Rhodes to do it.
"To be part of the first one on the main roster, I took the opportunity to wear Dusty's shirt and the red elbow pad as a tribute to him. I talked to Cody beforehand, made sure he was cool with it and everything. It's just always neat to be able to tie back to history and give Dusty a little nod. I try to do that as much as I can." [From 19:35 - 19:58]
Cody Rhodes was last seen inside the ring when he took on Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. The American Nightmare sported a gortesque pectoral injury but somehow finished the match and emerged victorious. Fans are hoping that the former TNT Champion returns at Royal Rumble 2023 and goes on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
