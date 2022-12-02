Former champion opens up on why he spoke with Cody Rhodes before stepping into WWE WarGames

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently discussed his conversation with Cody Rhodes before Survivor Series WarGames this past week.

Owens was the fifth and final member of the team comprising of The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre going up against The Bloodline. The Prizefighter almost picked up the win for his team when he planted Roman Reigns with the Stunner. However, his old friend Sami Zayn prevented the pin and helped The Bloodline reign supreme.

On this week's episode of After The Bell, Kevin Owens spoke about using WarGames as an opportunity to pay a tribute to Dusty Rhodes. The American Dream was the mind behind the concept of WarGames and KO wanted to honor him by sporting his iconic red elbow pad and t-shirt. Owens mentioned how he got clearance from Cody Rhodes before the match.

"To be part of the first one on the main roster, I took the opportunity to wear Dusty's shirt and the red elbow pad as a tribute to him. I talked to Cody beforehand, made sure he was cool with it and everything. It's just always neat to be able to tie back to history and give Dusty a little nod. I try to do that as much as I can." [From 19:35 - 19:58]

Kevin Owens discussed how Dusty Rhodes influenced his WWE career

During the conversation, Owens recalled his early years in WWE starting out at the developmental brand NXT. He mentioned that he was under the tutelage of the American Dream for only about ten months before his untimely passing, but the Hall of Famer had influenced his career greatly.

"He was so influential in my career. I really had access to him for a really short period of time, we're talking maybe ten months between the time I started in NXT and the time he passed. But man, in those ten months he really left a mark on me like nobody has." [From 20:00 - 20:14]

While Owens could not come out of WarGames with the win, he has turned his attention to the Tribal Chief and is looking to dethrone him and claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think KO will dethrone Roman Reigns from the "Island of Relevancy?" Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes