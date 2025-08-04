"He's horribly overrated," "Let's get it going Tony Khan" - Fans react to top WWE star possibly signing with AEW after SummerSlam 2025 loss

Fans recently reacted to a WWE star's potential switch to AEW in the future. Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has received major support from fans in the past few months, and as a result, he got a huge push from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, there have been rumors about him leaving the company, as his contract is reportedly set to expire this month.Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross wrestled for the third time in the past couple of months, with the Great Liberator winning two matches out of three. Fans were highly invested in their third contest, which took place at SummerSlam Night One. A win at the premium live event might have cemented Karrion as a top star, but Zayn grabbed victory here.Following Kross' loss, rumors of him leaving WWE have intensified, and many are speculating whether he might join AEW.Many fans claimed that AEW should hire Karrion Kross as a referee or manager. However, several straight up disliked the idea of him joining AEW and said that he should go to TNA.Take a look at some of the reactions:Fans react to a major rumor [Image credit: X.com]Sami Zayn talks about Karrion Kross' WWE runKarrion's work has always captivated the WWE Universe. Despite not being given many opportunities, he outshone himself.While speaking with the Toronto Sun, Sami Zayn said that Kross didn't receive a major push, but fans still vouched for him.&quot;He hasn't been given a whole lot. It's just been like a minute back here, a minute back there, sprinkled over, you know, several, several months. And that slow burn, as you put it, has kind of, I don't know, made people a lot more intrigued and just really want to see him get more of an opportunity,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross departs the global sports entertainment juggernaut to become All Elite.