Sami Zayn makes bold claim about underrated WWE star ahead of SummerSlam - "He hasn't been given a whole lot"

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke highly of one of his colleagues in the company. The star recently broke character in an interview and discussed his upcoming match with Karrion Kross.
Zayn and Kross have been in each other's crosshairs for months. Despite a couple of huge matches with either star taking a victory, there is no end to their feud. The two will now face off in a rubber match at SummerSlam this weekend.
During an interview with the Toronto Sun, Zayn said his rivalry with Kross has picked up heat. He acknowledged that the former NXT Champion had been given very few opportunities on the main roster. He felt the star had a very unique character, and it was exciting to see fans slowly resonating with him.
"I kind of wish there was a little bit of more recent steam on it. I know things have picked up in the last month with he and I. But to watch the way fans have sort of got behind him in a way recently is really interesting to me, really interesting. He hasn't been given a whole lot. It's just been like a minute back here, a minute back there, sprinkled over, you know, several, several months. And that slow burn, as you put it, has kind of, I don't know, made people a lot more intrigued and just really want to see him get more of an opportunity." [From 06:27 onwards]
Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross confronted each other on RAW
Tempers flared high on WWE RAW this week as Sami Zayn was in a backstage interview with Corey Graves. Karrion Kross interrupted the interview and sat down to have a face-to-face discussion with Zayn. Kross made it clear that he wanted to expose the former Honorary Uce. Zayn shut him down, claiming that he would never stoop to his level.
Sami Zayn also declared that he would beat Karrion Kross at SummerSlam and make him acknowledge his mistake.
