Sami Zayn makes bold claim about underrated WWE star ahead of SummerSlam - "He hasn't been given a whole lot"

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke highly of one of his colleagues in the company. The star recently broke character in an interview and discussed his upcoming match with Karrion Kross.

Ad

Zayn and Kross have been in each other's crosshairs for months. Despite a couple of huge matches with either star taking a victory, there is no end to their feud. The two will now face off in a rubber match at SummerSlam this weekend.

During an interview with the Toronto Sun, Zayn said his rivalry with Kross has picked up heat. He acknowledged that the former NXT Champion had been given very few opportunities on the main roster. He felt the star had a very unique character, and it was exciting to see fans slowly resonating with him.

Ad

Trending

"I kind of wish there was a little bit of more recent steam on it. I know things have picked up in the last month with he and I. But to watch the way fans have sort of got behind him in a way recently is really interesting to me, really interesting. He hasn't been given a whole lot. It's just been like a minute back here, a minute back there, sprinkled over, you know, several, several months. And that slow burn, as you put it, has kind of, I don't know, made people a lot more intrigued and just really want to see him get more of an opportunity." [From 06:27 onwards]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross confronted each other on RAW

Tempers flared high on WWE RAW this week as Sami Zayn was in a backstage interview with Corey Graves. Karrion Kross interrupted the interview and sat down to have a face-to-face discussion with Zayn. Kross made it clear that he wanted to expose the former Honorary Uce. Zayn shut him down, claiming that he would never stoop to his level.

Ad

Ad

Sami Zayn also declared that he would beat Karrion Kross at SummerSlam and make him acknowledge his mistake.

When using the quotes from this piece, please credit Toronto Sun and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE