"He's just outspoken" - Major AEW star details working with controversial ex-WWE Superstar Austin Aries

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries has been criticized for his outspoken opinions over the past few years. Still, according to former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, his in-ring ability is far more notable.

Aries has unfortunately garnered quite a controversial reputation over the past few years and was notably one of the names accused during the Speaking Out movement. Despite this, the former WWE star remains in the pro wrestling industry and currently appears on NWA and the Independent Circuit.

During the recent FTR with Dax Harwood, the star admitted that he doesn't agree with Austin Aries, but that they've never had a bad experience.

"He [Austin Aries] and I may not see eye-to-eye on some things in life or politically, but as a human being, the guy that I got to know? He was always great to me and as a talent, there’s no denying how good he is in the ring," said Harwood. [From 50:26 onward]

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Join us as we celebrate



#IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACT20 On this day in 2018 Austin Aries returned to IMPACT Wrestling and defeated Eli Drake to become IMPACT World Champion!Join us as we celebrate #IMPACT20 by telling us some of your favorite moments! On this day in 2018 Austin Aries returned to IMPACT Wrestling and defeated Eli Drake to become IMPACT World Champion!Join us as we celebrate #IMPACT20 by telling us some of your favorite moments!#IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACT20 https://t.co/TN9qaGM0CO

Harwood continued, detailing that the former WWE star largely gets heat due to being an outspoken person.

"He’s [Austin Aries] just outspoken. And when you’re outspoken, at some points in your career you’re gonna be respected for that, and at some points, you’re not going to be respected for that. Obviously, he had a hell of a career and is having a hell of a career. He’s one of those guys where you can let the talent speak for itself." [From 50:03 onward]

Not too long ago, Austin Aries addressed the controversy stirred up after his match against John Morrison at IMPACT Bound for Glory 2018, where he notoriously no-sold the Starship Pain.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dax Harwood also recently commented on a controversial WWE segment between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton's 2016 WWE SummerSlam clash remains a talked-about topic, especially since The Beast Incarnate busted The Viper open.

The finish has been described as controversial by some, but Dax Harwood disagrees.

Earlier, during the same episode, Harwood detailed why he wasn't upset with the finish and defended the final outcome:

"I think anytime you can do something different for a finish, I always think it’s great – if it’s executed properly. Brock Lesnar legit is one of the baddest men in the world, and that’s a way to make Brock look like a killer without pinning Randy." [From 35:38 onward]

Harwood never encountered Brock Lesnar during his WWE tenure, but with rumors of FTR returning to the promotion, could either man come face-to-face with the 286 lb veteran?

If you use the quotes above, please credit FTR with Dax Harwood and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes