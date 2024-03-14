“He’s kind of like a cat” - Kenny Omega expresses desire to face former AEW TNT Champion

Kenny Omega has expressed his desire to face a former AEW TNT Champion. Not only did he express his desire to face him, but he also compared him to a cat for his feline like in-ring ability.

The former AEW TNT Champion Omega was talking about is none other than Darby Allin. That Darby is an enigma and a risk taker when it came to his fights is something everyone knows. The former AEW World Champion was talking to his fans on his Twitch stream when he spoke about Darby and compared him to a cat.

Referring to the glass spot at AEW Revolution, Omega said:

“He does a stunt like every day, for real. I don’t know why he does what he does, or how he does what he does, and when he did the glass, I was blown away because I thought ‘Wow, he got out of this unscathed.’ Then, you just start to see blood beading up on his back and I thought ‘Oh no, ain’t no unscathed about that.’ But in a way, he’s kind of like a cat, where you could chuck him off a skyscraper, and he’s going to somehow land on his feet and be completely fine.”

He then expressed his desire to face him in the ring.

“When we’re talking about cool, fun matches I might be able to do when I come back, if I come back, Darby, I think is one of them,” he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Kenny Omega also reveals wish to face Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega has not only expressed his desire to face Darby Allin but he is also looking forward to a rematch with Bryan Danielson. Bryan and Omega faced each other at Grand Slam 2021 where the match ended in a draw.

Talking on the same Twitch stream, he said:

"That was a real fun one. I feel like now that we've seen a fair share of stuff in AEW, and I feel like we've both been through the wringer a little bit, physically. I think a second match between us in AEW would probably be visually a lot different. I think the stakes would be a lot different. So I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson.”

It will be great to watch Kenny Omega once he makes his comeback from injury. Potential matches with Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson are sure to be show stoppers.

