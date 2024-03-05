AEW star needed medical attention backstage after Revolution 2024 main event - Reports

An AEW star reportedly required medical attention backstage after his brutal match in the main event of the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

The star in question is none other than Darby Allin. He defended his AEW World Tag Team Title alongside Sting against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks) in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The bout was full of high-risk spots. However, the sequence that blew everyone's minds was Allin's Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder onto the glass at ringside.

Following the dive, Allin's back had several deep cuts. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said the former TNT Champion needed twelve stitches after the risky spot. Many fans believed Darby Allin would be out of action for several months. Thankfully, he is not expected to be sidelined for a long time.

Vince Russo had a major problem with Sting's farewell promo at AEW Revolution

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about Sting's promo after his brutal match at Revolution. The Vigilante and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks in the show's main event.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo bashed Darby Allin for not leaving the ring to The Icon during the latter's retirement speech.

"Please tell me when Sting cut his farewell promo, please tell me at some point Darby Allin left the ring, and Sting was in there alone. [Chris responded, 'No, he was in the corner']. You see what I mean? These kids don't have a clue, they don't have a clue, bro. You don't even know when to give somebody the ring. It's a joke. It's an absolute joke. You don't know when you are supposed to give somebody the ring, bro." [11:23 - 12:05]

Sting delivered incredible performances during his All Elite Wrestling run. The Vigilante retired from in-ring action on a high note and will surely be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it.

