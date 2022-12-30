"He's like a supernova burning bright" - Konnan heaps praise on top AEW star; compares him to John Cena and multiple WWE legends

Wrestling legend Konnan has praised AEW star MJF. According to him, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion is on par with the likes of Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and other WWE legends.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan highlighted MJF's charisma and noted that he is a big fan of his confidence. He further praised his promo delivery skills as well.

In conclusion, the WCW veteran claimed that the 26-year-old star is one of the primary reasons why fans tune in to watch AEW.

"So he's like a supernova burning bright. Like, you know, at one time Shawn Michaels or Eddie [Guerrero] or Cena or The Rock. He's a great talent with natural talking talent and charisma. He's got a swag, confidence, his delivery. He's just great at such a young age, and he can command a crowd in a room. I'm very happy for him. He's one of the main reasons that people watch AEW because his segments are always fire," said Konnan. [1:29-1:57]

Vince Russo recently praised AEW star MJF

Vince Russo recently praised MJF while speaking on Writing With Russo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo on WrestleBinge.

He believes that MJF didn't show any ego in his feud with Ricky Starks, who also did a great job of holding his own ground. Russo said:

"[Ricky] Starks did a great job, I am agreeing with you 1000%. But let's not overlook this. MJF let him go. MJF did not attempt to cut him off when he was getting the best of him, when Starks was on a roll. You gotta give MJF [credit]... That's a pro. That's no ego, that's when you know 'I can shut this guy down like this' and you don't, because now 'I got my stuff in now he's gonna...' That's a pro," said Russo.

MJF is currently feuding with Bryan Danielson and could defend his title against The American Dragon next.

Have you enjoyed MJF's current world title run? Sound off in the comment section below.

