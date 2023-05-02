"He's about to lose Rhea?" - Rhea Ripley's cheesy message for WWE Superstar has left fans suspicious on Twitter

Rhea Ripley has often been the most talked about WWE superstar in recent months. The Judgment Day member's recent SmackDown Women's Championship win has further boosted her popularity. However, her latest cheesy message to Dominik Mysterio has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Nightmare has been involved in a fascinating storyline with Dominik, one that has seen both wrestlers benefit in terms of getting over with the fans. They have shown off their affection for each other through cheesy posts on social media, and that was the case recently.

The SmackDown Women's Champion addressed the former tag team champion on Twitter and received a confusing reply from her real-life partner Buddy Matthews.

Fans had a lot of fun at the AEW Trios Champion's expense, hilariously suspecting that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could lose his partner to Mysterio.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa's interaction

The SmackDown Women's Champion had an intense stare-down with Sikoa, the Enforcer of the Bloodline, on an episode of WWE RAW. It led to intense speculation from fans about a potential feud between the two.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not entirely convinced that it was a great segment.

"We have got The Usos and The Bloodline lined up on one side and we got Judgment Day lined up the other side, and they're all facing each other right? So Rhea Ripley is staring down Solo Sikoa. Chris was it not a month ago that Rhea Ripley was going 50-50 with every girl on the roster? I mean right or wrong?"

He further explained his stance:

"That's what I mean about this freaking company. As a casual fan and I'm watching this I'm like if that was Chyna in that spot, that's one thing. But Chyna didn't go 50-50 with a Chelsea Green for crying out loud. That's what I'm talking about bro. Did they forget all that? Did they forget that they did all that so Rhea Ripley is not a threat to Solo Sikoa?" [15:25- 16:40]

Judgment Day and the Bloodline are the biggest heel factions in WWE at the moment. While they had a mutually beneficial deal for a short period of time, a future faction war between the two will definitely have fans on the edge of their seats.

