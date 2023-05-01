Rhea Ripley's confrontation with Solo Sikoa could lead to a massive WWE return after 2 years

Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa's confrontation on WWE RAW has got the wrestling world talking in recent weeks, and the storyline possibilities for the company are endless. AEW star Buddy Matthews could make a return to the company to aid his real-life partner.

The Bloodline and Judgment Day opened the Monday Night show a few weeks back. Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns had engineered and approved a deal between the two villainous factions to benefit each other mutually.

The Wiseman stated that Solo Sikoa could take care of Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio for Judgment Day, while Finn Balor and Co. would need to take care of Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and Kevin Owens. During the promo, Rhea Ripley and the Bloodline's Enforcer came face-to-face, much to the crowd's delight.

If this is the beginning of a faction war between the two, a return for AEW Trios Champion Buddy Matthews could be on the cards. The Nightmare has not been shy of getting physical with male roster members, and it is possible that a physical showdown will take place between the SmackDown Women's Champion and Solo Sikoa.

Buddy Matthews returning to WWE in order to save his partner will add even more tension to the feud and give the fans excellent in-ring action, as the Australian star is an exceptionally talented wrestler.

WWE veteran Vince Russo commented on Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa's interaction

Solo Sikoa and The Eradicator's staredown led to a lot of discussion within the wrestling community.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had the following to say about it:

"We have got The Usos and The Bloodline lined up on one side and we got Judgment Day lined up the other side, and they're all facing each other right? So Rhea Ripley is staring down Solo Sikoa. Chris was it not a month ago that Rhea Ripley was going 50-50 with every girl on the roster? I mean right or wrong?"

He added:

"That's what I mean about this freaking company. As a casual fan and I'm watching this I'm like if that was Chyna in that spot, that's one thing. But Chyna didn't go 50-50 with a Chelsea Green for crying out loud. That's what I'm talking about bro. Did they forget all that? Did they forget that they did all that so Rhea Ripley is not a threat to Solo Sikoa?" [15:25- 16:40]

It remains to be seen if WWE will go ahead with an inter-gender singles match as it is a highly rare occurrence.

