"So Rhea Ripley is staring down Solo Sikoa"- Wrestling veteran criticizes The Eradicator and Bloodline member's onscreen chemistry (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa's recent onscreen chemistry.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bloodline and Judgment Day joined hands as they agreed to work with each other. While Paul Heyman revealed that it was a secret deal set up by Roman Reigns himself, The Eradicator and The Enforcer were seen staring down each other with fury.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the time when The Usos and Bloodline were facing Judgment Day. He further stated how Ripley had gone against every other woman on the roster to prove herself.

The veteran detailed:

"We have got The Usos and The Bloodline lined up on one side and we got Judgment Day lined up the other side, and they're all facing each other right? So Rhea Ripley is staring down Solo Sikoa. Chris was it not a month ago that Rhea Ripley was going 50-50 with every girl on the roster? I mean right or wrong? That's what I mean about this freaking company as a casual fan and I'm watching this I'm like if that was Chyna in that spot, that's one thing. But Chyna didn't go 50-50 with Chelsea Green growing out loud. That's what I'm talking about bro. Did they forget all that? Did they forget that they did all that so Rhea Ripley is not a threat to Solo Sikoa?" (15:25- 16:40)

Natalya stated that she would like to face Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Natalya recently stated that she would like to face SmackDown Women's champion Ripley in a singles match.

Speaking in an interview with Gery Roif for The Israeli News, Nattie mentioned that she would like to go against Judgment Day's Eradicator for a championship match at WrestleMania next year.

She further added that she would like to face Ripley for SmackDown as well as the RAW Women's Championship.

"I would love to have a singles match next year against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship. I say the RAW one because I've never won the RAW one. It's the only championship for the women that I haven't won," she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Judgment Day and Bloodline.

