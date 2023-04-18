Create

"I think they like each other"- Fans go wild after Rhea Ripley has a staredown with Bloodline member on WWE RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 18, 2023 07:53 IST
Rhea Ripley is a member of WWE RAW roster!
Rhea Ripley is the SmackDown Women's Champion

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the staredown between Rhea Ripley and The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The villainous faction opened this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Paul Heyman stated that history is about to unfold as The Judgment Day made their way to the ring. The Wiseman disclosed that Roman Reigns has engineered and approved a deal between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. Heyman added that Solo can take care of Bad Bunny for Finn Balor and Co.

Heyman then asked Jey Uso to switch positions with Sikoa as there seemed to be tension between Rhea Ripley and The Enforcer. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion also traded positions with Finn Balor to once again come face-to-face with The Enforcer.

Can @WWESoloSikoa handle @RheaRipley_WWE?!#WWERaw https://t.co/KmcIAtgRTG

While Mami stated that everything is alright "for now," the segment caused a major buzz in the internet wrestling community. Many even expressed their desire to see the two collide inside the squared circle.

@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE I think they like each other
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE This pic had me laughing 😂 #WWERaw https://t.co/qujNs8N4VU
@WWE Let Rhea challenge Roman for the titles! https://t.co/iJuQbJ6ZdD
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/Gw4pedgAEk
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE this was so good.
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE RHEA VS SOLO SIKOA https://t.co/3S1mGoyRkl
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE LOL Do Liv Morgan Vs Omos next LOL!!!!! 😂😂😂
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE BOOK IT HUNTER https://t.co/nH5k3psVZM
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE That Rhea versus Solo match is gonna bang one day 😤 https://t.co/X0PXQmh14k
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE If Dom can’t handle Rhea what makes you think Solo can
@WWE You heard those chants for her, right? Stop teasing intergender matches when you won’t do them
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea vs Solo.....👀👀 https://t.co/7JfAm5Mu3b
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea vs Solo for SD Women’s Championship 🔥🔥🔥
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE Long term booking
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE Please give us this match eventually, especially with Rhea winning ☝️
@WWE @WWESoloSikoa @RheaRipley_WWE Forbidden romance

The segment ended with Paul Heyman asking The Judgment Day to take care of Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The Bloodline's Special Counsel also stated that Solo Sikoa will face Rey Mysterio in an effort to take care of Dominik and his allies' concerns about him.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley and Sikoa's staredown? Let us know in the comments section below.

