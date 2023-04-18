The Bloodline officially creates an alliance with top RAW faction on order from Roman Reigns

An unholy alliance has been formed for The Bloodline. On the latest episode of RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman opened the show, and they were quickly interrupted by an unexpected group, The Judgment Day.

The two factions stood across the ring staring down, and while it seemed to be a tease of a feud between the two factions, Paul Heyman's words revealed that it was far from the case. Instead, it was the start of a temporary unholy alliance.

Paul Heyman revealed that he had put the plan together on order from Roman Reigns, who is seemingly favoring The Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa over his more experienced brothers, The Usos.

There was even a subtle little moment where Rhea Ripley stared down Solo Sikoa to tease a match. Either way, there were two major matches booked, and it seems like the two factions are swapping opponents for one night only.

The main event of RAW was revealed to be Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. Immediately following the segment, Rey Mysterio emerged from the back to take on Solo Sikoa.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle were recently announced to be taking on The Bloodline (The Usos & Sikoa) at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

