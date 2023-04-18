WWE announces high stakes grudge match for Backlash

WWE has announced a massive match for Backlash next month in Puerto Rico, pitting The Bloodline against The Undisputed Tag Team Champions & Matt Riddle.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended The Usos' historic reign as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Sami was previously a part of The Bloodline as an Honorary Uce, but everything fell apart after he refused to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair at Royal Rumble in January. After some convincing, Owens eventually teamed up with Sami, and the two vowed to destroy The Bloodline.

Matt Riddle recently returned to the company after spending months away from it for personal reasons. In the storyline, Riddle was written off television following a brutal attack by Solo Sikoa. The Original Bro has aligned with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their rivalry against WWE's most dominant faction.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas, WWE announced a massive six-man tag team match for the premium live event next month. The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, will be teaming up with The Usos to battle Matt Riddle and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Backlash next month in Puerto Rico.

With the rivalry between The Bloodline and the babyface team heating up, Backlash promises to be an enthralling event.

