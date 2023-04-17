Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could lose titles if 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions reunite after 2 years

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' massive victory at WWE WrestleMania 39 was a heartwarming way to close out Night One of the show. The two effectively built up their real-life relationship months in advance, making their coronation as new tag team champions that much sweeter for fans around the world.

However, as is often the case after a WrestleMania, the question now is: What's next for Owens and Zayn? The two are still riding a wave of momentum in their ongoing quest to take down The Bloodline, which will probably keep them busy. But it is only a matter of time before fans grow tired of this program and crave a new direction for the Canadian duo.

If WWE is able to bring in John Morrison, he and The Miz could reunite to form a formidable team to challenge for tag team gold. Much like Owens and Zayn, Miz and Morrison have a ton of history together and play off one another extremely well.

Morrison's most recent run in the world's largest wrestling promotion lasted just under two years. He re-debuted in January 2020 and was released in November 2021, much to fans' disappointment.

However, with so many changes happening in WWE at the moment, perhaps the door could be open for Morrison to have one more run alongside his long-time tag team partner.

From WWE Superstar to Undefeated boxer

John Morrison has kept himself busy during his time away from WWE. The Mayor of Slamtown has worked for AEW, AAA, and several independent promotions over the last year and a half.

However, in one of the most unexpected twists of 2023, Morrison recently abandoned his wrestling boots to lace up a pair of boxing gloves. He swiftly knocked out Harley Morenstein in the third round of their bout at Creator Clash 2. Many stars from the wrestling world were in attendance for the fight.

While it is likely that Morrison's work in the wrestling ring is far from over, The Guru of Greatness did call out the famous YouTuber, musician, and boxer KSI after his boxing match.

