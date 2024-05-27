"He's lucky he didn't blow up his knees" - WWE Universe reacts to Adam Copeland’s embarrassing spot at AEW PPV

The WWE Universe has reacted to a major botch by Adam Copeland (fka Edge) at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. This occurred in his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black.

It was a hard-hitting contest, and Copeland came out on top, but it could have come at a massive cost to his health. During the match, the WWE Hall of Famer wrapped up Malakai Black in wire and tied him up to a table.

He then climbed to the top and performed what looked like an elbow drop at first, but it did not happen. It felt like he abandoned the move midway and landed on his feet in what looked like a painful botch.

The fans took to X/Twitter to give their opinions on the spot. Some said he was lucky that he did not blow up his knees, while others opined on how painful it was.

Adam Copeland was seen limping out of the ring after the match, and he will be hoping that it is not serious.

Fan reactions

WWE legend Gangrel shows up to help Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland had an ace up his sleeve to counter The House of Black, and it was his in the form of his former teacher, Gangrel.

The WWE Attitude Era star shocked everyone when he came up from underneath the ring to help out his former stablemate. He took out Buddy Matthews and Brody King with ease and showed no signs of ring rust.

Copeland then finished off Malakai Black and retained his AEW TNT Championship after a bloody encounter.

Gangrel helped his former stablemate up the ramp as he was struggling with a very bad limp. They then had a very warm embrace and showed their appreciation to each other.