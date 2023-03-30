"He's a moody b*tch" - Eric Bischoff warns AEW against bringing back 2-time WWE Champion 

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff apparently believes an ex-WWE Champion should not be brought back to AEW.

Bischoff has historically been quite critical of AEW and Tony Khan. However, the wrestling veteran has admitted that the Jacksonville roster is not lacking in talent. As such, there is apparently no need to bring in controversial talent who may prove detrimental to the brand.

Speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained that CM Punk has proven to be more problematic than helpful and hence should not be welcomed back to the All-Elite roster.

"I'm not saying that Punk doesn't have any value in that respect but I don't think we're going to see a growth in that value. Add on top of that, historically he's a pain in the a*s, he's a moody bi***. Not worth it man, move on," said Bischoff.

A WWE veteran believes AEW needs CM Punk

While the Second City Saint is certainly a controversial star, WWE veteran Jim Ross believes this could be beneficial for AEW.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross expressed optimism regarding Punk's potential return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also confessed to being a big fan of the Straight-Edge Superstar.

"Of course, the whole question is gonna center around [will] CM Punk ever be back. I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power, and he brings… with controversy creates cash, and he’s certainly controversial. I’m a big fan of Phil’s. We’ll see how it works out. I’m optimistic and positive," Ross said. (h/t: Fightful)

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Punk after he completely recovers from his injury.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff?

