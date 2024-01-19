"He’s nowhere near Roman," "Not even close" - Fans firmly believe top AEW star is not even close to The Tribal Chief's level

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in either WWE or AEW and has been for a while now. Despite being a heel, he remains uber popular with fans. However, Christian Cage recently claimed that he's a level above god level and fans had plenty to say about it.

Cage made his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2021. He was hyped up to be a huge signing and has lived up to the lofty expectations so far. Captain Charisma started off as a babyface and captured the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship by defeating Kenny Omega.

He eventually turned heel and became the TNT Champion. His character became a lot more vicious and Cage is currently one of the biggest heels in the business. As great as he has been, it is hard for anyone to be on Roman Reigns' level, let alone surpass him.

Hence, it was understandable when fans firmly disagreed with Christian Cage's claim of being a level above god level.

AEW stars would like to face Christian Cage and Adam Copeland

Edge and Christian are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They were a legendary pairing in WWE and one that inspired a huge number of wrestlers, two of them being Private Party.

On Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube Channel, the tag team claimed that they would like to face the former WWE Tag Team Champions and hoped that the two could resolve their differences.

“You know who’s on the top of my list (of teams to face in AEW)? I don’t know if they’re ever gonna get together again and I hope they can put their differences aside to come together for the greater good and if we do this match, we collect all the Infinity Stones, Edge and Christian. We faced The Hardys, we faced The Dudleys. How crazy would it be if we faced Edge and Christian?"

They added:

“If we could face Adam Copeland and Christian Cage here, if they ever get together again, who knows? It don’t look like it by what’s going on now. It definitely doesn’t look like it’s happening any time soon. But if they do, because you never know with wrestling, expect the unexpected." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Christian Cage defeated Adam Copeland at Worlds End in 12 seconds to recapture the TNT Championship before successsfully defending it against Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.

