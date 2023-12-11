"He's practicing for a run in WWE" - Fans react to claims of Tony Khan fumbling top AEW star's stint in the promotion

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is getting some criticism again. The current AEW World Champion is routinely called out – sometimes for aspects of the business he has precious little to do with. This time, he's been targeted by a social media post for something that's in retrospect.

The social media post is criticizing MJF's run in the Jacksonville-based company, saying he could have been something very different from his current character. There were some mixed reactions to the post.

"MJF went from one of the best 'heels' in modern professional wrestling, to one of the goofiest characters in the industry today. The fall of this man happened even before he could genuinly [sic] rise. AEW is a career graveyard," the account posted.

The Salt of the Earth has put up some intense matches and has defended the World Championship against Kenny Omega, Jay White, and Adam Cole, among others. He is penciled in to face Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. Rumors are already suggesting that Friedman will drop the championship and leave the promotion.

AEW wrestlers have earlier liked negative social messages targeting MJF

MJF is popular on social networks and is pretty active there. He once posted what would have been an inspiring post, but a user trolled him. Surprisingly, some wrestlers on the Tony Khan-owned company's current roster also liked the post, opening up doubts about whether they had issues with MJF too.

On the personal front, MJF has been featured twice on the list of the top merchandise movers for the Jacksonville-based company in October, once as one-half of the tag team Better Than You Bay Bay and then again as a singles wrestler.

Should MJF call it a day at AEW? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

