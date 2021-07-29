"He's the real deal"- WWE Hall of Famer has massive praise for Nick Gage's AEW debut 

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Nick Gage's AEW debut, applauding the indie stalwart for maintaining his character on social media.

At this week's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Nick Gage squared off against Chris Jericho. Living up to his reputation, Gage left no stone unturned in brutalizing Jericho, using everything from a pizza cutter to light tubes to torment him.

Though he fell short of winning, Nick Gage has drawn praise from many in the business, one among them being Booker T.

Speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that if everyone perceived wrestling as Nick Gage, the business would be in a much better place. The WCW legend explained that, unlike Gage, today's wrestlers tend to overexpose themselves by breaking kayfabe on social media.

Booker T further elaborated that he's never seen a picture of Nick Gage smiling, but only of a man who's ready to go into a deathmatch anytime, anywhere:

"I'll tell you this. Nick Gage, I have never met this dude before in my life. But I'll tell you if everyone in this business had the same thought process as Nick Gage, the business would be in a much, much better place. We are in an era of social media. We are in an era everybody wants their word out to their followers, they want to post something," said Booker T

"This guy, Nick Gage, you pull up photos of this guy, and you'll never gonna see him smiling in any of them." Booker T continued, "He's got the same look on his face in every photo, every picture I have seen him in. There is not a picture of him being happy. It's a picture of a guy who's ready to go into a deathmatch, each and every night. He's the real deal. As far as what he does and what he brings to the table. So I cannot disparage him at all."

Nick Gage has had a memorable past few days

Apart from his match at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Nick Gage also created waves with his violent clash against Matt Cardona at last Saturday's GCW Homecoming Night One event.

The match received considerable attention from the wrestling world for Cardona's upset win over Gage. Social media was ablaze regarding discussions surrounding the clash, with GCW being the top trend on Twitter for a few hours.

Despite losing both his matches in the last few days, Nick Gage's stock has only increased in the wrestling business and could pave the way for more AEW appearances in the future.

