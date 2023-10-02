"He's such a salty b***h" - Twitter reacts after Tony Khan reveals the real reason why Jade Cargill rejected AEW for WWE

Jade Cargill jumping ship from AEW to WWE is one of the most talked about stories in the wrestling business right now. It was a surprising move considering Jade's previous comments about Tony Khan's company and the latter clarified the real reason why she left the company. Twitter had a lot of things to say about this.

Jade Cargill was a rookie when she joined All Elite Wrestling, debuting on Dynamite in 2020. She interrupted Cody Rhodes and teased the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal. The latter teamed up with the 31-year-old to take on the American Nightmare and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match.

The face of the TBS Network became the inaugural TBS Champion before embarking on a 60-match winning streak. Kris Statlander ended that run and captured the TBS Championship before winning their rematch, marking the former leader of the Baddies group's last match in the company.

Shortly after her AEW contract expired, Jade Cargill signed with WWE which was surprising since she spoke highly about Tony Khan and AEW just a week prior to leaving the company. Tony Khan spoke about her exit after WrestleDream concluded, stating that he made a very fair offer to her but she still declined.

WWE legend Kevin Nash compared Jade Cargill's aura to The Rock's

The Rock is one of the most iconic names in the entertainment business. Nobody has come close to replicating his presence inside a WWE ring.

Kevin Nash believes WWE could have someone with similar aura on their hands when he discussed Jade Cargill in a recent episode of his podcast.

"Right now I would have Natalya with Jade because if you can get Jade to do 30 percent of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t (…) She's already got the look," Nash said. "The first time I saw her I was just like holy f**k. She looks like a superhero. She has that same [presence as The Rock] (…) and Dwayne didn't have it when he got there, but when Dwayne shaved his head." [1:12:36 – 1:13:15]

The inaugural TBS Champion has been treated as a very big deal since her signing was announced by the Stamford-based company. She still has room for improvement when it comes to her in-ring work so it will be interesting to see how she is booked in the weeks to come.

