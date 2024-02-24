“He’s still not a star” - Veteran claims former WWE Champion is not on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’ level

A wrestling veteran recently made the bold claim that a former WWE Champion is not on the same level as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

In an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran shared some remarks on Jon Moxley. The latter (under the ring name Dean Ambrose) made his main roster debut in WWE alongside Rollins and Reigns as The Shield in 2012. They succeeded in the Stamford-based promotion as a faction and singles competitors. However, the group was officially disbanded when Ambrose left WWE in 2019.

Moxley debuted in AEW at the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. The Purveyor of Violence has emerged as one of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion, with an incredible win/loss record and multiple reigns as the AEW World Champion.

Speaking on the podcast, Mantell commented on Moxley's appeal as a star, contrasting it to his Shield stablemates.

"He didn't look like a star because he stood there, and his body is not overwhelming, and his face is... his hair was short, and he didn't look like somebody you could build a promotion around. Now, when he was with the Shield, he was covered. He had Roman Reigns and... [Seth Rollins]. He had those on both sides of him, so... And you look at where Seth is now, and you look at where Roman is now, they're stars. Big stars."

He further stated that the former WWE Champion's in-ring style may be preventing him from reaching the level of Rollins and Reigns.

"And he's in AEW, but he's still not a star, I don't think. He's there, he's one of their top guys, but when he comes to the ring, and I think he has lowered his work rate... but he's relying on just the hardcore stuff, and that won't get you there." [1:15 - 2:36]

Former WWE stars Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli to face FTR at AEW Revolution 2024

Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club sent a warning to the AEW locker room on the February 10, 2024 episode of Collision. FTR responded to their challenge and confronted the BCC in the ring, sparking a brawl involving all four men.

The rivalry continued to escalate after the former WWE Champion defeated Dax Harwood on Dynamite's February 14, 2024 edition. The Ace of the World and Castagnoli would deal a post-match beatdown on the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. This led to a tag team match between the two teams on Dynamite the following week.

BCC and FTR fought tooth and nail at the show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The match, however, ended in a time-limit draw. The finish did not satisfy the four competitors, leading to FTR challenging Moxley and Castagnoli to a rematch at Revolution 2024 during a backstage interview. BCC would eventually confront Harwood and Wheeler in the segment, leading to a heated exchange between the stars.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the rivalry between FTR and the Blackpool Combat Club develops en route to March 3.

How excited are you for BCC vs FTR II? Let us know in the comments below!

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.