"He's The Undertaker"- Hall of Famer reveals why Jon Moxley is so important to AEW (Exclusive)

Ever since joining the promotion back in 2019, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been one of the top stars in the company. The 39-year-old has been the promotion's world champion a record four times and has also won the AEW International Championship.

Ad

Moxley is set to defend his title this weekend at All In: Texas, and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter has revealed why the former Shield member has become so important in the company. Jon Moxley is one of the senior members of the roster now, having been in the wrestling business for over 20 years.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter revealed that it won't be easy for Moxley to move away from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He claims that the leader of the Death Riders has gone on to become 'The Undertaker' of the AEW roster.

Ad

Trending

"AEW is not letting him go so quickly. He's one of the main guys in the dressing room that mentors everybody there. He's The Undertaker of that dressing room," Apter said. [From 1:24 onwards]

Ad

AEW is gearing up for its biggest event of the year as the company hosts its first-ever PPV in the Lone Star State as All In: Texas takes place this weekend. Jon Moxley is scheduled to face off against 'Hangman' Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE