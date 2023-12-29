"He’s a Triple H guy," "WWE bound" - Fans explode after major star announces AEW departure 

WWE has brought in some of the top stars from AEW, like Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, in recent memory. Now, the fanbase believes one more name could be added to the impressive list.

The star in question is Shawn Spears. The popular star came to prominence as Tye Dillinger in WWE following his six-year stint that began in 2013. Despite looking to be a promising prospect, he was released from the company in February 2019.

Following that, Spears made his debut for AEW at their inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, under his real name. The Chairman displayed a completely different side of himself in the land of All Elite that continued for the next five years.

However, reports recently emerged that Spears was set to leave Tony Khan's promotion. This was confirmed by the former Perfect 10 himself, who took to X to thank the company and claimed that his decision to leave was a personal choice.

"What a wonderful time it has been ... Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories ❤️#10."

As soon as Shawn Spears made the announcement, fans immediately speculated about the possibility of him returning to his former promotion, WWE.

With the Royal Rumble event coming up, fans reacted by stating that he would make his return in the name-sake match as the number 10 entrant.

Fans react to Shawn Spears possibly signing with WWE next

Former WWE star Shawn Spears announced becoming a father just a few days before his AEW departure

As Shawn Spears mentioned, the decision to leave was personal and was best for himself and his family.

Speaking of his family, he and his wife Cassie Lee announced a few days ago that they were going to become parents for the second time.

That could have been a major reason for him leaving AEW to be with his wife and devote his time to taking care of her. However, it would be interesting to see if the number 10 entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble would indeed be a Perfect 10.

