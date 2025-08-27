"He’s trying to get a WWE contract" - Fans brutally troll former AEW star after he makes scathing comments on Tony Khan

A former AEW star made several accusations against Tony Khan during a recent interview. Fans have now reacted to this, with most not believing his story. Some even accused him of doing this to get in the good books with WWE.In May 2024, it was reported that Jake Hager was set to leave the promotion after his contract had expired and he elected not to re-sign. In November, he had a meltdown on social media and accused Khan of firing him due to his political beliefs, even labeling him a 'communist.'Earlier today, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar did not miss the chance to diss Tony Khan. He first brought up how he felt disrespected by only getting an 18-month contract extension after his first deal, as he believed he helped put AEW on the map.He then claimed that during a talent-only meeting after the CM Punk situation, FTR refused to be booked that night, which led to Khan demanding some stars to appear in matches just five minutes before they were happening.Fans reacted to him only speaking out about this now, with some accusing him of wanting to get on WWE's good side to get a contract. Others could not understand the point of his story. Some even talked about how his AEW run wasn't as memorable as he claimed, and that his role in the Stadium Stampede wasn't even as big as the rest.Peat @Peat11717LINKHe’s trying to get a WWE contractSaqib.Eth @Saqibcad1000LINKHe is in hurry to get resigned to wwe because jericho is going back.GeekedOutWrestling @GeekedOutStevenLINKWhat is he even talking about.Wrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINKA hat was more over than him.Dom 🇬🇧💯 @AEWCer0MiedoLINKCareer suicide.Mercy the Buzzard⭕ @MercyBuzzard13LINKWhat did he do that was so memorable in the stadium stampede?FTR sets the record straight about the meeting with Tony KhanAfter the social media made Hager's allegations go viral, FTR made sure to clear their names and sorted out the situation quickly.Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter to reveal how they were indeed present at the talent-only meeting that took place and was led by several major names. He also debunked two claims, revealing that TK never interrupted them and that he and Cash Wheeler have never refused any bookings given to them. He claimed that Hager's claims were mostly untrue.&quot;Cash and I were at the all-talent only meeting that was called by Bryan, Jericho, and Mox. Tony never interrupted.Cash and I have NEVER refused to show up to work and, I’d to dare say, if you look at our schedules since Collision started, we’re the most consistent talent that make BOTH shows EVERY WEEK. Im not really sure where all this is coming from, but it’s mostly not true,&quot; Harwood wrote on X.Dax FTR @DaxFTRLINKCash and I were at the all-talent only meeting that was called by Bryan, Jericho, and Mox. Tony never interrupted. Cash and I have NEVER refused to show up to work and, I’d to dare say, if you look at our schedules since Collision started, we’re the most consistent talent thatCash Wheeler has also responded, as he pulled up a screenshot of an exchange with Hager about his accusations. Jake Hager did a complete turn as he suddenly revealed that he was unsure if it was FTR, and apologized for name-dropping them without full confirmation.It remains to be seen if Tony Khan himself will respond to these claims and sort out the situation. But he may not do so, given that he never responded to Jake Hager's social media accusations last year.