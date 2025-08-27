  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "He’s trying to get a WWE contract" - Fans brutally troll former AEW star after he makes scathing comments on Tony Khan

"He’s trying to get a WWE contract" - Fans brutally troll former AEW star after he makes scathing comments on Tony Khan

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:23 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on X, wwe.com and fan reactions on X]

A former AEW star made several accusations against Tony Khan during a recent interview. Fans have now reacted to this, with most not believing his story. Some even accused him of doing this to get in the good books with WWE.

Ad

In May 2024, it was reported that Jake Hager was set to leave the promotion after his contract had expired and he elected not to re-sign. In November, he had a meltdown on social media and accused Khan of firing him due to his political beliefs, even labeling him a 'communist.'

Earlier today, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar did not miss the chance to diss Tony Khan. He first brought up how he felt disrespected by only getting an 18-month contract extension after his first deal, as he believed he helped put AEW on the map.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He then claimed that during a talent-only meeting after the CM Punk situation, FTR refused to be booked that night, which led to Khan demanding some stars to appear in matches just five minutes before they were happening.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Fans reacted to him only speaking out about this now, with some accusing him of wanting to get on WWE's good side to get a contract. Others could not understand the point of his story. Some even talked about how his AEW run wasn't as memorable as he claimed, and that his role in the Stadium Stampede wasn't even as big as the rest.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

FTR sets the record straight about the meeting with Tony Khan

After the social media made Hager's allegations go viral, FTR made sure to clear their names and sorted out the situation quickly.

Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter to reveal how they were indeed present at the talent-only meeting that took place and was led by several major names. He also debunked two claims, revealing that TK never interrupted them and that he and Cash Wheeler have never refused any bookings given to them. He claimed that Hager's claims were mostly untrue.

Ad
"Cash and I were at the all-talent only meeting that was called by Bryan, Jericho, and Mox. Tony never interrupted.Cash and I have NEVER refused to show up to work and, I’d to dare say, if you look at our schedules since Collision started, we’re the most consistent talent that make BOTH shows EVERY WEEK. Im not really sure where all this is coming from, but it’s mostly not true," Harwood wrote on X.
Ad
Ad

Cash Wheeler has also responded, as he pulled up a screenshot of an exchange with Hager about his accusations. Jake Hager did a complete turn as he suddenly revealed that he was unsure if it was FTR, and apologized for name-dropping them without full confirmation.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan himself will respond to these claims and sort out the situation. But he may not do so, given that he never responded to Jake Hager's social media accusations last year.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications