Major AEW Name Calls Out Former WWE Champion's Allegation About Tony Khan

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 26, 2025 18:09 GMT
Tony Khan at Forbidden Door Media Scrum [Image from AEW
Tony Khan at Forbidden Door Media Scrum [Image from AEW's YouTube]

A former WWE Champion recently criticized AEW President Tony Khan and didn't mince his words. Now, a major name from the Jacksonville-based promotion has hit back at the star and called out his allegations.

When AEW started in 2019, only a few established wrestlers were part of the promotion, and it relied heavily on the star power of performers who migrated from WWE. One of them was Jake Hager, fka Jack Swagger. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his debut as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction. However, as years went by, Hager fell out of favor with the company and left in 2024.

Hager, who retired from professional wrestling earlier this month, recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and addressed his time in AEW, going on to heavily criticize Tony Khan for his management style, among other things. One of the things Hager detailed was a talent meeting that Khan allegedly ruined, as he was angry with FTR for not wanting to be on TV that night. This prompted a response from Dax Harwood on X, who called out Hager for his allegations.

"Cash and I were at the all-talent only meeting that was called by Bryan, Jericho, and Mox. Tony never interrupted.Cash and I have NEVER refused to show up to work and, I’d to dare say, if you look at our schedules since Collision started, we’re the most consistent talent that make BOTH shows EVERY WEEK. Im not really sure where all this is coming from, but it’s mostly not true," Harwood wrote on X.
AEW Star Dax Harwood Recently Hit a Huge Milestone

A few weeks ago, FTR's Dax Harwood took to X to share a special message celebrating a major milestone in the wrestling industry. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion had completed 21 years since he started his professional wrestling journey.

"Friday, the 13th, 21 years ago today, I began this pro wrestling journey. What a life," he wrote on X.
Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler recently participated in a three-way match for the World Tag Team Title at Forbidden Door, which they lost. It appears their next challenge could be against the reunited team of Cope and Christian Cage.

