"He's trying to run everybody out of his way" - Wrestling veteran claims he'd rather keep Jon Moxley in AEW than 4-time WWE World Champion

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has stated that if he was running AEW and had limited space on the roster, he would choose Jon Moxley over current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

Jericho and Moxley have both been two veterans of the AEW locker room. Both within the wrestling business and AEW as a company, with both men featuring on the company's first-ever pay-per-view in 2019.

Since the inaugural show, both men have held the AEW World Championship, main-evented pay-per-views, and can genuinely be seen as two of the most important men in the company.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, —, is that 1 good thing that came out of this Punk, Kenny, Bucks situation is that the leadership void or the leadership slots have been firmly filled by Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, & Bryan Danielson.”



But, if Jim Cornette could only have one, he would have Jon Moxley. The wrestling veteran slammed Chris Jericho on his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast:

“Yeah, and I said the same thing for [Jon] Moxley [denying star power]. And that’s why I kept Moxley and thinking that hopefully that he would be able to do as instructed. [Chris] Jericho at this point, though, he’s been there, we’ve seen it. I think if you were to keep [him] you can’t change Chris’ mind, he’s firmly stuck in 15 years ago WWF." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Cornette would further slam "The Ocho," claiming that he's surrounded himself with jobbers to make himself look better:

"He’s a babyface and he comes back and has a program with another top guy, that might work, but now he’s just been hanging around for so long and doing his stupid sh*t and people are tuning out in droves and he’s surrounded with job guys so he can be the star. And he ain’t getting anybody over, so I wouldn’t have a spot for him right now.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Both Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have pledged their futures to AEW

Despite Cornette preferring one over the other, Tony Khan has the privilege of having both Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho for the foreseeable future. Both men have recently signed new contracts.

Jon Moxley's contract was announced on October 8th 2022, with the current AEW World Champion signing on until 2027. In the process of signing his new contract, Mox will also take up a coaching role backstage to help the younger talent.

Jericho's contract extension was announced on October 18th, shortly before the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite. "The Ocho" will also assume more responsibilities backstage, including a producer role and as a creative consultant.

The ROH World Champion will be with AEW until the end of 2025. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Jericho's deal runs until January 2026.

