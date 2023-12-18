“He's washed,” “This is an insult to professional wrestling” - Fans disappointed after Bryan Danielson made an embarrassing botch on AEW TV

Last night on Collision, Bryan Danielson and House of Black's Brody King faced each other in the Continental Classic Tournament. This would also be the first time the two have faced each other in singles competition. Unfortunately, a botch occurred during the match, and fans had various reactions to this.

Before the match, both stars stood at two wins and one loss for the tournament, and this would be a match that would put either of them in the top 2 of the group. With the round-robin about to end, every match was now a must-win scenario.

At a point in the match, Big Bad Brody King was about to lift Bryan Danielson for a powerbomb, but Bryan slipped off before reaching the peak height for the move. Instead, they decided to play it off as a roll-up pin by The American Dragon. Fans noticed the botch and gave their reactions.

Most fans criticized Danielson for the botch. Many joked around how he should fine himself for that. Others saw this as an indication that he was "washed" already, and was declining in terms of in-ring performance.

Bryan Danielson brings out the "Yes chants" on Collision

After his big win over Brody King to put him back on top of the Blue League for the Continental Classic, Bryan Danielson was greeted by "Yes" chants from the crowd.

Mic in hand, he laughed it off, saying he wasn't allowed to do them anymore as he was in AEW, but eventually, he gave in and joked that this should be their secret only. He commandeered a round of Yes chants with the people of Dallas who were in attendance for the show.

Despite what others call his performance to be "declining", The American Dragon has continued making the most of what would be his final year competing full-time. He has let nothing stop him from sharing the ring with the best AEW has to offer.

