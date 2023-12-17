Bryan Danielson surprisingly uses WWE's intellectual property following AEW Collision

AEW star Bryan Danielson made a surprising reference to his WWE days following Collision this week.

The American Dragon faced House of Black's Brody King in a Continental Classic match on the latest edition of the Saturday night show. The two men had an intense brawl and Danielson finally managed to pick up the win with the help of multiple Busaiku Knees on King.

After AEW Collision went off the air, the crowd in attendance started Bryan Danielson's iconic "YES!" chants, and the Blackpool Combat Club member reciprocated the same after some hesitation. He even cut a small promo before the chant.

"Dammit guys, you know I’m not allowed to do that. Oh the hell with it, nobody’s gonna tell on me, are they? This is for you guys and you guys only. Put your cameras down, wink wink. I just wanna say, do I love the people of Dallas, Texas?" said Danielson.

Bryan Danielson has previously opened up about the "YES!" chants following WWE exit

While speaking with Brandon F. Walker on the Rasslin' podcast in 2021, Danielson revealed the reason for not continuing with the "YES!" chants in All Elite Wrestling.

The American Dragon stated that he was trying his best to respect the global juggernaut's "intellectual property" after they politely asked him to do so.

“I'm not doing it myself because I respect WWE's intellectual property. I don't think anything legally, they haven't threatened anything legally. So I had a great conversation with Kevin Dunn with WWE before I debuted with AEW. I was very upfront with WWE about, 'Okay, I want to let you guys know I'm leaving. This is my debut date’ and all that kind of stuff. They asked me, politely, to respect their intellectual property, even some of the things that couldn't be legally enforced. I'm trying my best to do that,” said Bryan Danielson.

It remains to be seen if Bryan Danielson brings back the "YES!" chants in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming weeks.

