"He's not out of the woods yet" - Jim Ross provides health update on WWE legend Jerry Lawler

A health update on WWE legend Jerry Lawler has been provided by his longtime friend and former broadcast colleague, Jim Ross.

Lawler suffered a serious stroke earlier this year and has been undergoing treatment and recovery since then. While there were signs of improvement in his condition, Ross revealed that Lawler still faces challenges in his journey to full recovery.

On a recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross shared that he has been in constant contact with Jerry "The King" Lawler.

"I talked to Lawler just the other day. He's still struggling with his health. He's got good doctors and they think they pinpointed a lot of the issues, but he's not out of the woods yet as far as getting back to a good degree of health. As always when we talk, his voice starts off a little bit weak and then it gets stronger as he talks and we laugh and we tell stories with each other," Ross said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Wrestling Remind @WrestlingRemind



The beginning of something special.



Jim Ross ( A REMINDER:The beginning of something special.Jim Ross ( @JRsBBQ ) and Jerry The King Lawler ( @JerryLawler ) commentate together for the first time in 1994. A REMINDER:The beginning of something special.Jim Ross ( @JRsBBQ ) and Jerry The King Lawler ( @JerryLawler ) commentate together for the first time in 1994. https://t.co/5bc7s3NPjH

Lawler is determined to attend The Gathering 4 convention in North Carolina in August, despite his ongoing health issues.

Fans eagerly await his presence, and he has the support of his medical team and friends like Jim Ross. Wrestling fans continue to offer their well wishes to Lawler.

Jerry Lawler shares health update after a recent stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently took to Twitter to provide a health update.

In his tweet, he also thanked his three caregivers who dedicated a week to assisting him during his recovery.

"Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out!" Lawler wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out! Just allow me to thank you for sending me your prayers and well wishes concerning my stroke!!! And my thanks go out to these 3 caregivers who devoted an entire week to help me out! https://t.co/mFqiF96idf

Jerry Lawler had a stroke in February 2023, and he was quickly hospitalized. This was not the first time he had suffered a stroke; he had one back in 2018.

Share your favorite Jerry Lawler moment or match. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes