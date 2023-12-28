"He should’ve been fired" - Jon Moxley is furious over how his match against top AEW star ended

Jon Moxley has a lot on his plate at the moment with the Continental Classic, but he's set to face an even greater challenge next month as he takes on Will Ospreay and David Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 18. The former AEW World Champion recently expressed his anger over the controversial finish of his last match against Ospreay.

Will Ospreay called Jon Moxley out at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4. The two squared up, but before either could make a move, David Finlay attacked them both and smashed the IWGP United States and United Kingdom title belts with a hammer. The three stars are now set to face off for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, 2024.

Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay last met in a singles competition at NJPW Windy City Riot back in April 2022. The match ended in controversy as the latter kicked out after a Death Rider, but the referee still made the three-count.

In an interview with NJPW, Mox addressed the controversy and sent a warning to The Aerial Assassin:

"Well, it’s lucky that referee isn’t here anymore. If he had stayed, he should’ve been fired. Myself and Will Ospreay went to war all over Chicago in 2022. We gave all we had, blood sweat and tears and braincells. At the end of the day I had my hand raised, but I think we all know that Will had a little bit more in the tank. If Will wasn’t done, I wasn’t gonna be done. So, if Will wants to keep it going, if he just wants to call that chapter one, then let’s just say that was chapter one. Just the beginning, just the preamble. Will Ospreay and I have barely even begun," he said.

Will Ospreay says David Finlay isn't on the level of himself or Jon Moxley

NJPW's David Finlay is an 11-year veteran and the same age as Will Ospreay. However, The Arial Assassin doesn't seem to think the Bullet Club leader is a "world-beater" like himself and Jon Moxley.

Speaking to NJPW, Ospreay praised the young star but opined that Finlay doesn't have what it takes to win the three-way match at Wrestle Kingdom 18:

"This is almost perfect," said Ospreay. "And for me, although Finlay's interjected himself and not really aligned himself with myself and Moxley, in comparison to those world-beaters... Myself and Moxley are world-beaters. Finlay is still new to this, but I know how good Finlay is as a pro wrestler. It is just whether he's good enough to beat myself and Moxley, and I don't think he is."

Wrestle Kingdom 18 will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. Fans can catch all the action live on the NJPW World streaming service.

Who do you think will walk out with the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship next month? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!