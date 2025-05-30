“He was a standout,” “Not surprised”- Fans can’t keep calm after former AEW star reportedly gets high praise in WWE

2025 has been a favourable year for WWE. They have signed numerous names such as Penta, Ricky Saints, Jordynne Grace, Rey Fenix, Rusev, and Aleister Black. Furthermore, due to their partnership with TNA, from time to time, many wrestlers from the Nashville-based company appear in NXT and the main roster.

WWE star Trick Williams is the reigning TNA World Champion. He won this title at NXT Battleground by defeating the previous champion, Joe Hendry, which resulted in a historic moment. On this week's episode of NXT, former AEW star Mike Santana showed up and challenged Williams for the title. Santana is currently signed to TNA and is one of their biggest stars. Reports suggest that WWE management was impressed by the 34-year-old's microphone skills and wrestling abilities and is eager to see more of him.

Fans on Twitter are confident that since the Stamford-based company liked what they saw, they will sign the former AEW star soon.

See their reactions below:

Fans believe that World Wrestling Entertainment will sign Santana. (Images via WrestlePurists' X)

Former AEW star Mike Santana is glad that WWE let him be himself

TNA star Mike Santana was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio. During this interaction, he revealed that he was happy because World Wrestling Entertainment let him play himself on his NXT debut. The Stamford-based company did not mess with his authenticity, and Santana appreciated this.

"I went down to WWE and they were so respectful of my authenticity and they were very on board with everything and my presentation and what I was doing and how I was doing it says a lot. It meant a lot," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Mike Santana was a member of the Inner Circle faction in AEW. It looks like he has a bright future ahead because he is killing it in TNA as well as NXT. Next week, he will battle Trick Williams on NXT for the TNA World Title.

