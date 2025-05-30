Stephanie Vaquer sends a message amid rumored WWE NXT exit

Stephanie Vaquer recently lost the NXT Women’s Championship in the May 27, 2025, episode of NXT to Jacy Jayne, owing to interferences from members of Jacy’s faction, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. This decision by WWE Creative came as a surprise to many fans, as it was only last week that Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended the title against Jordynne Grace, who many expected would dethrone her for the championship so that she could transition full-time to the main roster. However, WWE decided to surprise us by having a completely unexpected name dethrone her in the following week.
Following her loss, Stephanie took to X/Twitter to send a confident message to all her fans and people. NXT’s first double champion said that she had made history in the past, and she will continue to do so in the future, as she is driven by the strength and love of her people.
“I’ve made history, and I’ll keep making it driven by the strength and love of my people,” Stephanie wrote.
You can check her tweet here:
It seems like WWE Creative wants to transition Stephanie into the main roster, just like they recently did with Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Judging from the reaction that she received from the fans in her first two matches on Raw post-WrestleMania, it seems that this will be the right move, and Stephanie Vaquer will have a very successful career on the main roster, just like she had in NXT.
Cory Hays believes Vaquer will be called up to WWE Raw
However, insider Cory Hays recently revealed a report which suggested that the reason behind her loss is that she is being called up to Raw, while her challenger at Battleground, Jordynne Grace, will be joining SmackDown.
Only time will tell if this is indeed the case, and how the two stars adapt to the main roster.