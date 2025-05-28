Real reason Stephanie Vaquer suddenly lost her Women's Title on WWE NXT - Reports 

One of the most shocking moments of this week's WWE NXT saw Stephanie Vaquer losing her Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne. Now, a new report suggests that this was because Vaquer was being moved to RAW.

The 32-year-old star has been one of the most strongly booked champions on the black and gold brand in recent months. When Vaquer won the title back in March, most expected her to have a sustained run at the top of the mountain in NXT.

This is why fans were beyond shocked this week when Jacy Jayne dethroned Stephanie Vaquer, thus ending her title reign at a mere 77 days. However, noted insider Cory Hays has now shared a report on why Vaquer lost her gold. He mentioned that the popular star was being called up to the main roster on RAW.

Alongside Vaquer, Jordynne Grace was also being promoted, with SmackDown being her likely destination. Check out the report below:

Considering just how popular Stephanie Vaquer became in no time, it's safe to say she could endear herself to the main roster fans. However, RAW's women's roster is a loaded one, and it remains to be seen if WWE has any concrete plans for her.

