Congratulations to WWE stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend

Trick Williams has been on an absolute roll lately. The WWE Superstar made history by capturing the TNA World Championship and took a huge step in life with his partner, Lash Legend.
Williams won the TNA World Championship by defeating Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground on May 25. The win marked his third overall career championship. The 31-year-old is a former two-time NXT Champion.
Williams' relationship with Legend is no secret and has been known for a while. On her Instagram story, Legend shared a photo with the newly crowned TNA World Champion and revealed that they had finally bought their dream house.
"SOOOO.. WE JUST BOUGHT OUR DREAM HOUSE #Godisgood," wrote Legend.
Check out a screengrab of Lash Legend's Instagram story:
Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was furious with Trick Williams winning the TNA World Championship
Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, wasn't happy after Trick Williams captured the TNA World Championship. He credited former champion Joe Hendry for his contributions to the company.
Speaking with WhatCulture, Nemeth had this to say:
"I'm absolutely furious and pi*sed off about it, and that's not a joke or a game, or this isn't a funny snippet or clip to play. I feel, like, Joe Hendry has accomplished so much, and he's brought so many eyes to TNA, and he's kicked so much a**. This isn't a world of participation medals and awards that say, 'Hey, great job. You lost our world title to a different guy from a different company.' So, I don't go, 'Hey, great job, buddy. Thanks for trying really hard and losing our title to a different company.'"
Williams made his TNA debut at the Rebellion Pay-Per-View on April 27. He attacked Hendry after he retained the TNA World Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page.