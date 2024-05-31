"He is a stud" - Fans dumbfounded as former WWE personality reveals she dated Jim Ross after his wife's death

Jim Ross has had a legendary career in wrestling and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. He is signed with AEW and called Sting's final match at AEW Revolution 2024, where the Stinger and his partner Darby Allin retained the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

While the 72-year-old routinely makes headlines because of changes in his professional world, this was one of those times when his personal life made a flurry online.

Missy Hyatt, a former female wrestling valet and commentator, who performed in WWF, ECW, and Impact Wrestling, among other promotions, revealed she and Ross had dated after his wife Jan Grillette passed away. The 60-year-old former host of Missy Manor revealed this during an interview with Cafe de Rene.

Ross was married for 24 years before his wife tragically succumbed to injuries she suffered in a motorcycle accident.

As soon as the comment went online, there were audience reactions. A couple of them were critical of the story.

"Some things I just don't need to know about," one user posted.

"Why did this need to become public," another asked.

"Could have gone the rest of my life without this information," another wrote.

Others complimented Ross.

"@JRsBBQ, you savage you lol," was one user's comment.

"He is a stud," another account announced.

Jim Ross provides health updates

Jim Ross has been in and out of medical care for a while. Before AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Ross was taken to an ER due to shortness of breath. He later posted a photo of himself with his daughters from the hospital and revealed he was watching Double or Nothing from there.

"Dad and his two Angels! They truly love their Daddy," the post read.

While giving fans regular health updates, Ross recently revealed that he smoked and that he was quitting, after the conversation veered that way on X/Twitter.

Ross started his career with NWA in the 70s and then made his WWE debut in the 90s. He had another stint in the Stamford-based company in 2017 and signed with AEW in 2019, becoming one of the first big names in wrestling to sign with the then-debuting company. Jim Ross revealed he signed a new contract with the Jacksonville-based company after his previous one expired in February.

