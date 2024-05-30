"He's rocked my world" - Ex-WWE host reveals she dated 72-year-old Jim Ross after his wife died in 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had a 24-year marriage before his wife, Jan Grillette, tragically passed away in 2017 after being in a car accident. A former WWE host now claims she had a short relationship with the current AEW commentator after his wife's death.

The lady in question is none other than Missy Hyatt. The 60-year-old former host of Missy's Manor in the Stamford-based company had known Ross for many years. However, their relationship seemingly turned romantic around 2019, as Hyatt disclosed in a recent interview with Cafe de Rene.

On the podcast, a fan asked the former WCW star whether she would be open to spending a night with the 72-year-old AEW commentator and giving him a chance to "rock it up." In response, Hyatt revealed that she and Ross hooked up two years after the latter's wife had passed away.

Trending

"Honestly, me and Jim dated for a couple of years, about two years after his wife passed away, we dated for about two years. So, yeah, I've rocked his world. He's rocked my world," she said. [1:16:45 - 1:17:02]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Missy Hyatt and Jim Ross worked together outside WWE

While they did not work together in WWE, Missy Hyatt and Jim Ross hosted a show together at UWF. Since then, the 60-year-old has considered the WWE Hall of Famer a close friend and a mentor.

In her book, Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling, published in 2001, she paid a special tribute to the 72-year-old, mentioning that he was the only person in the business who was always on her side.

"I'd like to pay special tribute to Jim Ross. He was the only person in this crazy business who was always on my side; he was my mentor, my shrink, and most importantly my friend. Jim, even if I never said it in words, I hope you know how much your support has meant to me through the years," she wrote.

In March 2024, Jim Ross reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, he has announced that 2024 could be his final year as a color commentator. It would be interesting to see what his next step would be.

Would you like to see Jim Ross or Missy Hyatt return to WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback