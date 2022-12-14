"He grabbed my a**" - When former WWE woman detailed her 'creepy' first meeting with Ted Turner

After having a brief run in WWE, Missy Hyatt joined WCW in 1988. In her autobiography, "Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling," the 59-year-old recalled her "creepy" first meeting with the promotion's owner Ted Turner at Center Stage Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

While the 84-year-old paid a visit to WCW to take promotional photos with some of WCW's top stars, including Ric Flair, he seemingly asked to meet Hyatt too.

"He must have asked to meet me too (...) Naturally, I rushed over to introduce myself. He was shaking hands left and right - publicists, maintenance workers, camera operators. But as soon as he saw me coming, he waved them aside. He took two steps towards me, and then we came together; he put out his hand, and I put out mine, but then he reached past my hand and slipped his arm around my waist," she wrote.

According to Hyatt, Turner, who smelled of alcohol, then touched her inappropriately and asked her if she wanted to "mud wrestle."

"It was a real slick move. He slid in real close, pressing his side up against my boobs. He was wearing like a cheap-a** J.C Penny suit. And I could smell the bourbon on his breath, either bourbon or scotch. As he snuggled up even closer, he whispered in my ear, 'Hey, baby, want to mud wrestle?' Then he grabbed my a**. Now of course this happened before he was with Jane Fonda. But it still creeped me out," she added.

Hyatt spent about six years in WCW before Eric Bischoff fired her from the promotion in February 1994. Following her departure, the former WWE interviewer spent about a year in ECW before moving to the independent circuit in 1996. Although she initially retired in 2016, Hyatt competed in a match last year at IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming.

Missy Hyatt recalled her first meeting with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

In her autobiography, "Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling," the former WWE interviewer recalled her first meeting with Vince McMahon at the company's offices in Connecticut. The 59-year-old disclosed that McMahon waited for her and her husband, Eddie Gilbert, outside the front door and was very friendly.

The former Chairman and CEO promised Hyatt that she would become a star and asked her to host "Piper's Pit" under a new name, "Missy's Manor."

"The first words Vince McMahon says to me are: 'Young lady, you are going to be a star.' And I'm like, 'Huh?' [Vince McMahon said] 'You're going to host Piper's Pit. But we'll call it something else. Missy's Manor is what we have in mind, but that's tentative. We can play around with it if you come up with something better. You're going to be the next Hulk Hogan, young lady. We're going to make you as big as the Hulkster!'" Hyatt recalled in her book.

