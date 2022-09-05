Legendary female star reacts to recent reports about Velveteen Dream trying to film WWE Superstars in the bathroom without their consent

Velveteen Dream's reported attempt at filming other WWE Superstars in the bathroom without their consent has now led to a legendary female wrestler reacting. Missy Hyatt posted on social media about the incident, mentioning that his behavior meant there was now yet another thing that people needed to avoid around him.

The internet is talking about Velveteen Dream yet again, days after he started campaigning for his return to WWE. Unfortunately for the star, following his arrest earlier, further reports have emerged about him that make the return look even more improbable.

Former WWE star EC3 recently revealed on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws that Dream left his phone in the bathroom with the camera on, trying to video other superstars when they were using the facilities.

Former WCW, ECW, and WWE Superstar Missy Hyatt reacted to reports about Dream trying to film others in the bathroom. She mentioned that following reports, others should avoid using Dream's bathroom.

"Things not to do: use velveteen dream's bathroom......allegedly," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Missy Hyatt @missyhyatt Things not to do: use velveteen dream's bathroom......allegedly Things not to do: use velveteen dream's bathroom......allegedly

EC3 also talked about what his thoughts on Velveteen Dream being arrested

Before EC3 shared the disturbing story about Dream trying to film other WWE Superstars in the bathroom, he also reacted to the former star being arrested recently.

“He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that."

Dream was arrested on August 26 for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested for battery and trespassing only six days before that.

The superstar's arrests put a rest to any rumors surrounding a possible return to WWE anytime soon after he had tried to start a campaign for the same thing a few days back.

A recent report detailed that even if there had been a chance of his return to the company before, his arrest had decreased the chance of that happening.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha