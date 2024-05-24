“I do and I’m quitting” - Jim Ross makes a big confession after being admitted to hospital

Jim Ross recently made a shocking revelation after being taken to the hospital. The legendary announcer admitted a secret that barely anyone knew.

The veteran signed with AEW in 2019 and worked as a full-time commentator for a couple of years. Fans loved the duo of JR and Tony Schiavone for some time. However, due to his growing health issues, Ross recently revealed that he will be only working pay-per-views.

Yesterday, Jim Ross claimed he was taken to the emergency room due to difficulty in breathing. No update on the exact situation has been received yet.

The 72-year-old star recently took to X/Twitter to respond to a fan regarding his smoking habits. He admitted that he has been smoking and claimed that he is quitting the habit.

"I do and I'm quitting," he shared.

Jim Ross said Jerry Lawler could make a one-off appearance in AEW

Jerry Lawler's WWE broadcasting contract wasn't renewed by the company earlier this month. This opened up the talk of him reuniting with JR on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 72-year-old stated that Lawler could make a special appearance in the company, and doesn't want to be engaged in a weekly schedule.

"I think so," Ross said. "A one-off. I don't think he wants to re-invest in a weekly schedule. I certainly don't. I'm only doing pay-per-views now for Tony Khan and I'm very comfortable and happy with that. People say, 'Well, you should, you're only working one day a month.' What about those other 50 years I put in? I've paid my dues and I'm happy with my schedule. I'm happy that Tony Khan is respectful enough to manage my schedule so I can live a little longer. I still get excited about it," he said.

Fans will surely be waiting with bated breath to see when the legendary commentator will return to the company.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Jim Ross a speedy recovery.