"He taught me so much" - AEW star recalls working under WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has trained many stars including Bryan Danielson and Brian Kendrick. However, a top AEW star recently talked about his experience and things he learned while working under The Heart Break Kid.

The name in question is one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Adam Cole. The Panama Playboy signed with WWE in 2017 where he was presented as a top star on NXT and even became a triple crown champion on the brand.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole recalled his time in NXT and talked about the things he learned from Shawn Michaels.

"I know I've said this so much, but just in case, if someone doesn't know, Shawn Michaels is my favorite pro wrestler of all time," Cole said. "One of the things I cherished most about my time at NXT was not only having him as a mentor and someone that I learned from, but forming a relationship with him was so surreal to me. He taught me so much. ... My ability to listen to the live audience and adjust accordingly changed so much working under Shawn Michaels." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sends a message to Adam Cole after his injury

AEW star Adam Cole has had a bit of bad luck with injuries throughout his career, and it continued last week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

The former NXT Champion injured himself during the main event of last week's show while running out to the ring to help his tag team partner MJF in his match against Samoa Joe. After jumping off the entrance ramp, the awkward landing injured Cole's ankle. He will now need surgery, as he revealed on this week's episode of Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Instagram to send good wishes and a heartfelt message to the former WWE star.

“BEST WISHES FOR ADAM COLE. I’m sending out my very best wishes and a prayer for healing for @adamcolepro. What a devastating ankle injury. There’s never a good time for an injury, but Adam was really on a roll with @the_mjf as of late. I’m really hoping that well wishes will be of help to him during this difficult time. Get well BAYBAY!” Foley posted.

