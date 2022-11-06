Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. felt that AEW had not used Bryan Danielson correctly.

During his AEW run, Danielson often suffered losses in high-profile matches, including the ROH World Championship match against Chris Jericho at Dynamite in Toronto a few weeks ago. He was also unsuccessful in a couple of AEW World Championships bids against Jon Moxley and 'Hangman' Adam Page, respectively.

The American Dragon was recently betrayed by ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Meanwhile, Wheeler Yuta, his fellow teammate of the Blackpool Combat Club, has been critical of his liking for the Jericho Appreciation Society member.

During his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. thought that Danielson's character in AEW lacked progress and stability. The former WWE writer believes that The American Dragon lost more than what he actually needed.

"Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes," Prinze said. "I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he's lost more matches than he's needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn't been written as well as it could be written. ... It's become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-b**** has had enough," he stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Danielson's last match was a win against JAS member Sammy Guevara in the October 26th edition of Dynamite.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson will have a busy month in AEW

This coming Wednesday on Dynamite, there will be a rematch between BCC's Bryan Danielson and JAS's Sammy Guevara, this time with a twist.

The second bout between the former WWE Superstar and The Spanish God will be 2 out of 3 falls.

Then, on November 19 at Full Gear, Danielson will try his luck once again for the ROH World Championship. He will go up against Guevara, fellow BCC stalwart Claudio Castagnoli, and current champion Chris Jericho in a four-way match.

