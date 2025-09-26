"He will end up in AEW," "He won’t come to your company" - Fans erupt after AJ Styles confirms his retirement plans from WWE

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently opened up about his retirement plans. He has been with the sports entertainment juggernaut for nearly a decade. Throughout his career, he has won multiple championships and been involved in major feuds. He is scheduled to face John Cena in a high-profile match at Crown Jewel in just a few weeks.The Phenomenal One signed a one-year deal with the promotion earlier this year, which is set to expire around February 2026. He also expressed interest in wrestling for other companies this year. Fans have been begging for the former WWE Champion to join AEW before hanging up his boots.Recently, AJ Styles dropped a major bombshell on the wrestling world. He announced that he will retire in 2026 and is unsure if he will be part of WrestleMania 42. The veteran said that he doesn't want fans to see an unfit version of him.Fans have been speculating that The Phenomenal One will join All Elite Wrestling after his WWE departure. Many have also started booking matches for him.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Seco⚡️ @saint_seco77094LINK@DrainBamager He won’t come to your company give up broTim V • Knockout Hub @knockouthubtimLINK@DrainBamager Not flinching. He’s still arguably one of the best in the world. He just isn’t booked to show it. He will end up in AEW. Bookmark it.Seniorx🇩🇴 @Seniorx39LINK@DrainBamager Retire from the Fed to have his last wrestling match in AEW All In 2027 against Ospreay.Avila @AVSE96LINK@DrainBamager Him definitely retiring in that place would be so awfulBrent Ryan @GiantRanger115LINK@DrainBamager He’s retiring from sports entertainment, hopefullyStudoggydogg @StudoggydoggXLINK@DrainBamager wrestlemania is in april all in wembley is in august...AJ Styles reveals what he will be doing after retirementThe former WWE Champion has been one of the top performers in the company for many years. He has immense experience in the pro wrestling industry.While speaking with Tokyo Sport, AJ Styles claimed that he will potentially help young talent in the sports entertainment juggernaut.&quot;I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move. I haven't decided yet, but I think I'll probably work for WWE. It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don't know yet,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One will become a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.