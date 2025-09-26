After John Cena, another WWE star announces he's retiring from in-ring competition next year

John Cena's time as an active WWE performer is almost up. But he isn't the only wrestler on his way out, as another star has confirmed he will call it a career in 2026.Much like John Cena, AJ Styles isn't getting any younger. He has been in the wrestling business since 1998 and has achieved almost everything he could achieve.The Phenomenal One previously hinted that the clock is ticking on his career, sharing an hourglass photo with &quot;P1&quot; logo slipping through it on his Instagram post.He is now set to face John Cena in a match billed as a 'last time ever' at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on October 11 in Australia. Ahead of the show, Styles spoke to Tokyo Sports to discuss WWE's upcoming SuperShow on October 17th and 18th in Japan.The RAW star said he's looking forward to the tour. He made it clear that this might be his last time in Japan as he plans to hang up his wrestling boots soon.“I’m really excited. I think this will probably be my last match in Japan, so I’m really looking forward to it. I plan to retire soon, and I might not come back to Japan before that.&quot;Styles didn't rule out another WrestleMania appearance, but announced that he is definitely bringing the curtain down on his career next year.&quot;I’ll probably be at WrestleMania, but it’s not confirmed yet. The details are still undecided, but I will definitely retire within the next year.&quot; ((via Google Translate)WWE's AJ Styles wants to face a Japanese legendDuring the conversation, AJ Styles expressed his desire to get in the ring with Hiroshi Tanahashi.However, The Phenomenal One is unsure if the two men will get the opportunity to share the ring anytime soon.&quot;I still want it 1,000 percent. But given our respective positions, I don’t know if it’ll happen. It may be difficult to fight him again, but I want to see his retirement match. Rather than thinking about who the opponent is, I feel that this position is something that has to be earned… We are both on the path to retirement, but this is truly a happy thing. In pro wrestling, your body getting wrecked is part of the deal. Just being able to have a retirement match is a huge blessing.”Tanahashi will have his final match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.