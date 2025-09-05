AJ Styles shares heartbreaking update 

AJ Styles shared a heartbreaking update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.The veteran is in a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW. He challenged The Judgment Day star for the title this past Monday night on the red brand, but El Grande Americano interfered to help Dirty Dom retain the title.Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Styles took to Instagram to seemingly tease the end of his in-ring career. He shared artwork of his logo in an hourglass, and you can check out his message in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Styles was initially supposed to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the title at Night of Champions, but the match was canceled. Mysterio was not medically cleared to compete at the PLE in June and provided doctor's notes to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce as part of the storyline to avoid having to defend his title against Styles. Mysterio also defeated the 48-year-old at SummerSlam 2025 to retain the Intercontinental Championship.Former WWE star challenges AJ StylesWrestling veteran EC3 recently challenged AJ Styles to a singles match outside WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Styles' work ethic and love of professional wrestling. The former champion also challenged The Phenomenal One to have a match against him in NWA down the line.&quot;The dude loves wrestling. And coming back from injury and without house shows and stuff of that nature, I think he's still crazy and wants to do more. So I would actually not be surprised if that's an opportunity that they would take. That'd be cool. If not, I'll wrestle him in NWA. How about that?&quot; he said. 𓆩 NERO ‏𓆪 @Nero_4_WWE_LINKThank you aj styles 🥺AJ Styles signed with the company in 2016 and has accomplished a lot during his time in the promotion. He has captured the WWE Championship twice during his career and also won the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Omos. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the legend following his loss to Dominik Mysterio.