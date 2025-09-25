WWE's AJ Styles reveals his retirement plans once he hangs up his boots in 2026

AJ Styles isn't just beating up John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel; the Phenomenal One is following close behind with his retirement. While he has repeatedly stated his intention to retire in 2016, he has also outlined his plans once he hangs up his boots.AJ Styles made his WWE debut back in 2016, 18 years into his wrestling career. Considered the greatest of his generation by many, the former TNA and IWGP World Champion arrived at the Royal Rumble in shocking fashion. Styles would quickly rise to the top with exceptional feuds against Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.By the end of 2016, Styles had already captured the WWE Championship, defeating Dean Ambrose at that year's Backlash. Since then, Styles has become a Grand Slam Champion in the promotion, holding the WWE Title twice, the Intercontinental Championship once, the United States Championship three times, as well as a short WWE RAW Tag Title run with Omos. Now, coming up on ten years with WWE, Styles again confirms his in-ring days are numbered. In an interview with Tokyo Sport ahead of the WWE Super Show Japan, taking place on October 17 and 18, Styles stated why he's retiring in 2026.&quot;I don't want to show my fans a side of me that isn't AJ Styles. That's the main reason. I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move.&quot; Styles mentioned that they were working things out, but he does plan on wrestling at WrestleMania this year. As far as what's to come after his career is over, Styles stated that he intends to continue working with WWE, hoping to build up the next generation. &quot;I haven't decided yet, but I think I'll probably work for WWE. It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don't know yet.&quot;Before WWE's Super Show Japan, the promotion will be in Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth. This will be the last chance for AJ Styles to beat up John Cena.AJ Styles to wrestle John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel: PerthThe 17-time WWE Champion's &quot;The Last Time is Now Tour&quot; is nearing its end. John Cena's spent the majority of the year battling some of his greatest rivals, like Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar. It's hard to discuss the GOAT's greatest feuds without bringing up the Phenomenal One, and apparently Cena agrees with that sentiment.After teasing the match for a few weeks, even going to X to push for it, Triple H confirmed the two will clash for the final time in Perth. Styles gave Cena what some consider his last great rivalry, and now the fans will see it capped off with one last clash between two of the best of their generation.