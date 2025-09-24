Predicting John Cena's Last 5 WWE Appearances

John Cena's WWE retirement tour is nearing its end, with just five dates left. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion made it official that the Last Real Champion will face his longtime rival, AJ Styles, at the upcoming Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event next month.The Cenation Leader last competed at the 2025 Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event against Brock Lesnar in a singles match. This showdown also marked Lesnar's first bout since SummerSlam 2023.Brock dominated John in the ring and captured a big win over him. With AJ Styles being Cena's opponent for Crown Jewel, he has five dates left as an in-ring competitor before he finally hangs up his wrestling boots.In this article, we will predict John Cena's last five appearances and what matches he could get into and against whom.#5. Crown Jewel: PerthFollowing Cena's brutal loss against The Beast Incarnate, there was confusion regarding whether he would face Lesnar in a rematch and avenge his loss. But WWE has now officially confirmed that AJ Styles will be Cena's opponent for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Given the duo's storied history and remarkable in-ring chemistry, the contest has the potential to be a banger.#4. Monday Night RAW - November 10After competing in a match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth, the Last Real Champion's next announced appearance is on the November 10, 2025, edition of RAW.Some recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning a match between the reigning Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio and John Cena. On the November 10 episode of RAW, Cena could challenge &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom to an Intercontinental Title match. The Last Real Champion has never held the Intercontinental Title in his career. It is the only championship he requires to win to become a Grand Slam Champion. Hence, Cena could challenge Dominik for the gold if the latter remains champion.#3. WWE RAW - November 17Following his appearance on November 10, John Cena is advertised for the November 17 edition of the flagship show. The program would feature the buildup to Survivor Series: WarGames.There is a strong chance that The Vision and Brock Lesnar could join forces to take on a babyface team in this year's traditional Men's WarGames Match. Hence, on November 17, John Cena could be revealed as one of the members of the babyface squad. This would boost fans' excitement for Survivor Series.#2. WarGames Match at Survivor SeriesAs predicted above, the Last Real Champion might be revealed as a participant in the WarGames bout against the heel team. Cena and Co. could aim to take down The Vision in the high-profile showdown.The Cenation Leader could showcase his remarkable wrestling skills in the WarGames Match against multiple top superstars. Moreover, he could exact revenge on Lesnar if the latter joins The Vision for WarGames.#1. Retirement BoutThe final appearance of John Cena and perhaps his final wrestling match will take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.While many top names are speculated to be Cena's final opponent, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther could finally return as the legend's last rival. The Ring General could beat the Last Real Champion in a dream match at SNME.Many fans have been wanting to see Cena vs. Gunther for a while. Moreover, it will elevate The Ring General's status and allow him to retire another legend after Goldberg.