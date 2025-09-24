Predicting John Cena's Last 5 WWE Appearances

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 24, 2025 11:48 GMT
John Cena will face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025! (Credits: Triple H
John Cena will face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025 (Image credits: Triple H's X profile & wwe.com)

John Cena's WWE retirement tour is nearing its end, with just five dates left. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion made it official that the Last Real Champion will face his longtime rival, AJ Styles, at the upcoming Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event next month.

Ad

The Cenation Leader last competed at the 2025 Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event against Brock Lesnar in a singles match. This showdown also marked Lesnar's first bout since SummerSlam 2023.

Brock dominated John in the ring and captured a big win over him. With AJ Styles being Cena's opponent for Crown Jewel, he has five dates left as an in-ring competitor before he finally hangs up his wrestling boots.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

In this article, we will predict John Cena's last five appearances and what matches he could get into and against whom.

#5. Crown Jewel: Perth

Following Cena's brutal loss against The Beast Incarnate, there was confusion regarding whether he would face Lesnar in a rematch and avenge his loss. But WWE has now officially confirmed that AJ Styles will be Cena's opponent for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Given the duo's storied history and remarkable in-ring chemistry, the contest has the potential to be a banger.

Ad

#4. Monday Night RAW - November 10

After competing in a match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth, the Last Real Champion's next announced appearance is on the November 10, 2025, edition of RAW.

Some recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning a match between the reigning Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio and John Cena. On the November 10 episode of RAW, Cena could challenge "Dirty" Dom to an Intercontinental Title match.

Ad

The Last Real Champion has never held the Intercontinental Title in his career. It is the only championship he requires to win to become a Grand Slam Champion. Hence, Cena could challenge Dominik for the gold if the latter remains champion.

#3. WWE RAW - November 17

Following his appearance on November 10, John Cena is advertised for the November 17 edition of the flagship show. The program would feature the buildup to Survivor Series: WarGames.

Ad

There is a strong chance that The Vision and Brock Lesnar could join forces to take on a babyface team in this year's traditional Men's WarGames Match. Hence, on November 17, John Cena could be revealed as one of the members of the babyface squad. This would boost fans' excitement for Survivor Series.

#2. WarGames Match at Survivor Series

As predicted above, the Last Real Champion might be revealed as a participant in the WarGames bout against the heel team. Cena and Co. could aim to take down The Vision in the high-profile showdown.

Ad

The Cenation Leader could showcase his remarkable wrestling skills in the WarGames Match against multiple top superstars. Moreover, he could exact revenge on Lesnar if the latter joins The Vision for WarGames.

#1. Retirement Bout

The final appearance of John Cena and perhaps his final wrestling match will take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.

While many top names are speculated to be Cena's final opponent, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther could finally return as the legend's last rival. The Ring General could beat the Last Real Champion in a dream match at SNME.

Many fans have been wanting to see Cena vs. Gunther for a while. Moreover, it will elevate The Ring General's status and allow him to retire another legend after Goldberg.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications