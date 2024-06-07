“He will end Dom’s career,” "Keep him away from LWO” - Fans react to rumors of WWE being interested in signing AEW star

Fans have been in a frenzy after an AEW star's contract is set to expire, and WWE's reported interest in the individual. The star being discussed is Pentagon Jr.

Cero Miedo has been among the many signings the Jacksonville-based promotion had in their first year. He and Rey Fenix wrestled as Lucha Bros and became AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The Death Triangle, consisting of Pentagon, Fenix, and Pac, has been going after the Unified Trios World Championship, which Bang Bang Gang holds. Despite being a world-class athlete, many claim Tony Khan has not used the 39-year-old star at his full potential.

A recent report stated that Pentagon Jr.'s contract with the company is set to expire between August and September this year. The report also claimed that WWE is highly interested in signing the star.

Fans hilariously reacted to the potential move of Penta to WWE in the future. Many said the 39-year-old star shouldn't join the LWO faction of the Stamford-based promotion. Several speculated that Pentagon Jr. would feud with Dominik Mysterio and end his career.

Several noted AEW stars have exited the promotion

Several stars' contracts expired last month in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and many have opted not to renew their deals.

Last month, Mark Henry, Jake Hager, and Arn Anderson departed the company after working for more than three years.

With so many stars leaving the company, the majority are possibly joining WWE. Stars like Ethan Page and Shawn Spears are some of the names currently performing in WWE's NXT brand.

It will be interesting to see if Pentagon Jr. joins WWE or re-signs with AEW.

