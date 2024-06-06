Popular AEW star's contract to expire soon; WWE interested - Reports

A top AEW star's contract is set to expire soon and reports have indicated that WWE is interested in him. The year has been filled with the contract expirations of some top talent in wrestling and caused a battle between the companies to sign the free agents.

Pentagon Jr. has been one of the most entertaining stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. His tag team with Rey Fenix has captivated fans for the past couple of years due to their high-flying antics and exciting personality. Pentagon Jr. has won several championships across multiple promotions around the world. During his stint in All Elite Wrestling, Penta has won the AEW World Tag Team Championship and the Trios Championship. However, it seems like his time with the company may be coming to an end.

According to Lucha Libre Online, Pentagon Jr.'s contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to expire between August and September this year. It is also reported that there is interest in signing him from WWE.

Pentagon's last match on AEW television came this week at Rampage when he defeated The Butcher.

Gunther says he received the most painful chop from an AEW star

Gunther is known for being one of the most vicious men in the ring. He has delivered some of the most painful-looking chops to his opponents that sometimes even leave their bodies crimson red. However, the most painful chop received was from an AEW star.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Ring General was asked about the most painful chop he has ever received. He pointed to a chop he received from Pentagon Jr. during one of their matches in the wXw World Tag Team League tournament back in 2018.

"I was shocked one time – I remember I wrestled in Germany back then. I was wrestling Pentagon, actually, and I chopped him, and he chopped me once, and I was bleeding right away. It was like, 'What? What is going on?' Some of the Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it's, the movement is a little bit like it's a whip, if that makes sense. It's because they chop from overhand, and most of them do. That is painful, I gotta say." [h/t Chris Van Vliet]

Maybe fans will get to witness another match between Gunther and Penta if he joins WWE.

