"I was bleeding right away" - WWE's Gunther says the hardest chop he's taken came from an AEW star

WWE Superstar Gunther is the most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time, and a legitimate attraction for the Stamford-based company. The Austrian star is known for his brutal chops, but he has been on the receiving end of some heavy offense himself. One of the hardest hits he's ever taken came from former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M.

Penta, also known as Pentagon Jr., is one of the most successful luchadors in modern wrestling. The Mexican star has wrestled all over the world in both singles competition and alongside his real-life brother, Rey Fenix. The two are among the top names in AEW's tag team division and are former World Tag Team and Trios Champions in the company.

Back in 2018, Gunther and his partner Timothy Thatcher faced Penta and Fenix in the wXw World Tag Team League tournament in Oberhausen, Germany. In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Ring General pointed to this match when asked about the hardest chop he's ever taken:

"I was shocked one time – I remember I wrestled in Germany back then. I was wrestling Pentagon, actually, and I chopped him, and he chopped me once, and I was bleeding right away. It was like, 'What? What is going on?' Some of the Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it's, the movement is a little bit like it's a whip, if that makes sense. It's because they chop from overhand, and most of them do. That is painful, I gotta say." [h/t Chris Van Vliet]

The Miz will match an AEW star's Intercontinental Championship record if he defeats Gunther at Survivor Series

Gunther may be the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time, but he has a long way to go if he wants to break the record of most IC title reigns. That record currently belongs to Chris Jericho, but that may not be the case after this Saturday.

At WWE Survivor Series, The Miz is set to face The Ring General for the workhorse title. If The A-Lister wins, he will become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, tying Jericho's legendary record.

This adds even more stakes to the already highly-anticipated bout, but fans shouldn't expect WWE to go in-depth about the milestone should The Miz pull off his improbable victory. During this week's WWE RAW, lead commentator Michael Cole mentioned the record but notably left out Jericho's name, likely due to the veteran's current status as an AEW star.

